A 43-year-old Windsor man has been charged in connection with a standoff in the 1900 block of Ellrose Avenue Thursday morning.

Police responded to the residence around 7:40 a.m. Thursday after reports of a dispute that involved property damage.

Once on scene, a complainant told officers they lived at the home with two other adults, and a male resident was responsible for smashing the windows of a vehicle outside the home before locking them out of the house.

Officers set up containment and were able to speak to the accused on the phone, when he reportedly threatened to set the house on fire.

The Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit was called to the scene along with a negotiator.

Officers were then able to have the third resident leave the house, while the suspect male remained inside.

Eventually he was conviced to peacefullly leave the residence and he was arrested without incident shortly before 11 a.m.

As a result of the standoff, the 43-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief endangering life and breach of recognizance.