Charges laid after well-being check for person passed out in a car

A Chatham man has been charged after police found two people passed out in a vehicle on Richmond Street.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called for a well-being check. When they arrived, officers found a man passed out in the vehicle’s driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger’s seat.

The officer believed the man to be impaired by a substance, and he was arrested.

After being taken to police headquarters and searched, police found suspected fentanyl in the man’s pocket.

The 36 year old was charged with impaired driving and possessing a controlled substance.