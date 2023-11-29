WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Charges dropped against woman accused of planning bridge blockade

    Authorities work to remove a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV WIndsor) Authorities work to remove a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV WIndsor)

    Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Windsor woman accused of playing a planning role in the week-long disruption that blocked billions of dollars in trade.

    Windsor police charged Nycole Di-Credico of Windsor with mischief - alleging she helped plan the blockade at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge on Huron Church Road.

    Tuesday, her lawyer Dan Scott confirmed to CTV News those charges have been dropped.

    Police charged a second Windsorite, William Laframboise, with mischief.

    His case is expected to go to trial in the new year. 

