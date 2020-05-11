WINDSOR, ONT. -- Many Windsor retail stores with a street entrance reopened for curbside pickup or delivery on Monday.

The reopening of select businesses represents “phase two” of the province’s plan to restart the economy

Karen‘s for Kids Shoe Store on Ottawa Street had their grand opening in March, but four days later they were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Debbie Filippakis says they have been trying their best to stay afloat in the new world.

“We need to generate some sort of income to be able to pay some of our bills,” she says.

Filippakis says they have changed their procedures for the curbside reopening.

“We will be taking everybody’s names to have some sort of record of whose coming in the store just in case there’s an outbreak or someone comes down with the virus, we can go on our computer system, see who was here and let people know what is going on,” says Filippakis.

Customer Brianna Macri went to the store Monday for the reopening.

“The virus is unpredictable so I think we did a great job of managing it and shutting it down,” says Macri. “I think we just need to take it slow, watch our neighbours to the south and see how things are going down there and judge for ourselves what to do.”

The gradual economic return comes after garden centres, hardware stores and safety supply stores all reopened over the weekend.

Like retail stores, some residential construction projects have also been given the green light and 500 of Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation areas can open for day-use only.

“We’re relieved that we’re slowly opening up and thankful because businesses have been under so much pressure,” says Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rakesh Naidu.

Naidu tells CTV News any glimmer of economic hope is welcome, but admits not all stores will be able to re-establish. Naidu anticipates one third of businesses are struggling and may not be able reopen at all.

“It’s lives we’re talking about and yes livelihood is impacted but lives over livelihood,” he says. “And slowly we have to start rebalancing it.”