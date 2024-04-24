CBSA wants you to know reporting obligations before you boat in or out of Canada

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all private boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when navigating Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat.

Requirements vary depending on your itinerary, your nationality and number of passengers onboard.

If you enter Canadian waters and are simply out for a day cruise and making no stops before leaving Canadian waters, you are not required to present yourself to CBSA, but if you land on Canadian soil, anchor, moor or come alongside another boat while in Canadian waters or disembark or embark people or goods in Canada you must report to the CBSA.

Most private boaters have two ways to report to the CBSA, including calling the CBSA's Telephone Reporting Centre to request clearance toll free at 1-888-226-7277 or speak directly with a CBSA officer

It’s also noted that private vessels carrying 30 or more passengers must seek clearance at designated marine reporting site at least 72 hours before you arrive in Canadian waters in writing.

Failure to report to the CBSA, even if it is to refuel, may result in detention, seizure or forfeiture of the boat and/or monetary penalties.

The minimum fine for failing to report to the CBSA upon entry to Canada is $1,000.