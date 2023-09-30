CBSA seizes handgun at Ambassador Bridge
Officers with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized a handgun and an over-capacity magazine at the Ambassador Bridge.
Officials say the traveller tried to enter Canada on Wednesday from the United States.
CBSA says the person was issued a $1,500 penalty and was returned to the U.S.
Within as many hours as the Ambassador Bridge incident, a handgun was also seized at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.
The CBSA is reminding people to declare all firearms when entering Canada.
If travellers fail to declare a firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
Canada’s greenhouse gas emission up 2.3 per cent from last year due to oil and gas production, cold winter: report
New data from the Canadian Climate Institute shows that emissions from the oil and gas industry and buildings continued to climb in the previous year, undercutting Canada's overall emissions reduction progress.
When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
The Dianne Feinstein they knew: Women of the Senate remember a tireless fighter and a true friend
When Washington Sen. Patty Murray received a call early Friday morning that Sen. Dianne Feinstein had died, she immediately started calling her fellow female senators.
Kitchener
-
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Man charged after hate-motivated graffiti found at Willow River Centre
A 38-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to what police call hate-motivated vandalism found at Willow River Centre in Kitchener.
London
-
Downtown businesses respond to relocation of hundreds of WSIB employees to east London
Downtown business owners can’t contain their disappointment after learning a provincially-led decision will remove hundreds of office workers from a building on Fullarton Street.
-
What’s open and closed in London for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Saturday, Sept. 30 marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, bringing awareness to the legacy of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
Barrie
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Accused impaired driver Cassie Korzenko fires defence lawyer further delaying court proceedings
The Barrie woman accused of impaired driving causing a crash that seriously injured three pedestrians parted ways with her lawyer, further delaying court proceedings.
-
Charges dropped against attempted murder suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting
The charges against a woman accused of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a Barrie catwalk shooting earlier this year have been withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
North Bay victim left unconscious in hammer attack
One person has been charged following a vicious attack in North Bay earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Summerlike weather in Ottawa to last all weekend and into next week
The calendar says it's the last day of September, but the weather forecast feels much more like summer.
-
Outaouais police arrest motorcyclist who was source of many complaints
Police in western Quebec say complaints about a reckless driver on a motorcycle in Cantley were not in vain, because the individual has been arrested.
Toronto
-
Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries following head-on collision with pickup truck in Etobicoke
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Etobicoke.
-
Summer-like surge of warmth expected in the GTA this weekend
Despite this being the first full week of fall, the Greater Toronto Area is in for a gorgeous weekend of summer-like weather heading into October. A high of 22 C is expected Friday, with mainly sunny conditions.
-
This is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot today
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as today.
Montreal
-
Opioid crisis: Quebec wants to join B.C. in class-action against pharmaceutical companies
The Quebec government intends to table a bill in the coming days to join the class action lawsuit brought by B.C. against dozens of pharmaceutical companies accused of trivializing the harmful effects of opioids.
-
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
-
Shots fired at Montreal business with 3 people inside
Emergency services were called around 12:30 a.m. to a business on Charles-de-LaTour Street, near Chabanel Street West, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
International student determined to get her life back despite facing homelessness and losing leg
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
-
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s research team studying the effect of cannabis on teens
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Mental Health Department’s research team is conducting a study which delves into the impacts of cannabis use on youth between the ages of 15 and 16-years old.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reporting $270M surplus for end of fiscal year
Manitoba finance officials are reporting a $270 million surplus for the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
-
A look back through some of Manitoba’s past election history
CTV News Winnipeg was delving through the rabbit hole of past elections, finding facts that Manitobans may have not known.
-
Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.
Calgary
-
Residential school survivor calling on people to 'learn' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Francis High School unveiled a 15-foot Indigenous art piece on Friday.
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
-
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
Edmonton
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
-
2 pickup trucks collide, closing Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate
Two pickup trucks collided on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.
-
W5
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Vancouver
-
Deceased doctor remembered as having 'positive impact' in emergency room, courtroom
According to police, Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, prompting a large search at Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Her remains were discovered Thursday evening.
-
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
-
Legal challenge to Vancouver's agreement to provide services to Squamish development rejected
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a neighbourhood association's attempt to stop the City of Vancouver from providing services to the massive Senakw development currently under construction at the south end of the Burrard Bridge.