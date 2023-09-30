Windsor

    • CBSA seizes handgun at Ambassador Bridge

    The Ambassador Bridge is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Ambassador Bridge is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    Officers with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized a handgun and an over-capacity magazine at the Ambassador Bridge.

    Officials say the traveller tried to enter Canada on Wednesday from the United States.

    CBSA says the person was issued a $1,500 penalty and was returned to the U.S.

    Within as many hours as the Ambassador Bridge incident, a handgun was also seized at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

    The CBSA is reminding people to declare all firearms when entering Canada.

    If travellers fail to declare a firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties. 

