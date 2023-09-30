CBSA seizes handgun at Ambassador Bridge

Officers with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized a handgun and an over-capacity magazine at the Ambassador Bridge.

Officials say the traveller tried to enter Canada on Wednesday from the United States.

CBSA says the person was issued a $1,500 penalty and was returned to the U.S.

Within as many hours as the Ambassador Bridge incident, a handgun was also seized at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

The CBSA is reminding people to declare all firearms when entering Canada.

If travellers fail to declare a firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and they may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.