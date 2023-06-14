Catholic Central High School in Windsor has a new purpose

The former Catholic Central high school building on Tecumseh Road east will soon be a permanent home for adults who want to upgrade their skills and earn their high school diplomas.

The school board recently granted permission from the Ontario Ministry of Education to relocate St. Michael’s adult catholic high school from its current location on Detroit Street in Windsor’s west end to the former high school beginning in September.

With the recent influx of newcomers to Canada, the former high school has been used for several months as an overflow site to accommodate increased enrolment at the Detroit Street site.

The former Catholic Central High School can accommodate approximately 850 students.

No decision has been made yet on what to do with the Detroit Street school .