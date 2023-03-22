Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition

A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.

It happened in the 6700 block of Malden Road near Bouffard around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

After investigating, police say the vehicle had been travelling west on Bouffard Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign at Malden Road.

The vehicle struck a parked vehicle on the driveway then crashed through the attached residential garage door, coming to rest inside the garage.

Police say there was extensive structural damage to the garage area of the home as well as the contents of the garage. Car strikes home in LaSalle, Ont., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The residents who were home at the time were not injured.

HOMEOWNER IN SHOCK

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said she’s in “shock.”

She was getting ready to go to bed when she heard a big bang that startled her. She discovered vehicle in her garage and saw injured driver. She then called for an emergency response.

She calls the experience “nerve wracking.”

The homeowner said she had a few sentimental things in the garage that are lost because of the incident.

“They’re just things though. Once we were able to sort of settle down from the initial impact it’s ok. It’ll be replaced. I’m just glad from what I’m hearing everyone is ok,” she said.

DRIVER CHARGED

A 48-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone in the area that has an exterior video surveillance system or anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle that may have been driving on Bouffard or Malden Road just before 1 a.m., are asked to check their footage and to contact the LaSalle Police Service with any information.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8744 – www.catchcrooks.com.

With files from CTV News Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.