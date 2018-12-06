

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





Jim Carrey, Sandra Oh and Stephan James are among the Canadians who've scored Golden Globe nominations.

Oh is in the running for best actress in a TV drama series for "Killing Eve," on which she's also an executive producer.

The Korean-Canadian star plays an MI5 operative hunting down a female assassin on the BBC America series, which aired on Bravo in Canada.

Earlier this year Oh was nominated for an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for the role, making her the first Asian woman to be nominated in that category.

Her competition for the Golden Globe includes Elisabeth Moss for "The Handmaid's Tale," which is shot in Toronto, as well as Caitriona Balfe for "Outlander," Julia Roberts for "Homecoming," and Keri Russell for "The Americans."

Oh will also host the 76th annual Golden Globes, along with Andy Samberg, from Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6 on NBC and CTV.

Toronto-born Carrey is up for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for "Kidding."

The Showtime comedy-drama is set in Columbus, Ohio and stars Carrey as a beloved children's television host.

Carrey's competition includes Michael Douglas for "The Kominsky Method," Donald Glover for "Atlanta," Bill Hader for "Barry" and Sacha Baron Cohen for "Who Is America?"

James, who also hails from Toronto, made the cut for the Amazon Prime Video series "Homecoming."

He stars alongside Roberts as a soldier in a post-battlefield treatment centre in the noir psychological thriller, which is based on the podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling was widely expected to be nominated for his role as astronaut Neil Armstrong in the biopic "First Man," but alas his name was not called when the nominees were announced Thursday morning.

Winners in 25 categories -- 14 in film and 11 in television -- are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.