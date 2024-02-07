Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border

A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.

Authorities allege the seizure is “consistent with large scale drug distribution activities.”

According to court documents obtained by CTV News the discovery was made on Monday Feb. 5, 2024 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at an outbound customs inspection at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

They “selected” a driver – a citizen of India and resident of Canada – for inspection.

“(The accused) ignored the officers and attempted to continue to the tolls before being stopped just before the tolls by CBP officers,” the criminal complaint reads.

A Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) says a CBP K-9 “alerted to the odour of controlled substances” after officers found 13 cardboard boxes sealed with duct tape in the transport trailer.

A “white powdery” substance – 290 kilograms worth - field-tested positive for cocaine.

“Due to my training and experience I estimate the value of the seized suspected cocaine to be approximately $8,700,000,” Special Agent Jeffrey Richardson wrote in the complaint. “Your affiant is aware through his training and experience that this amount of cocaine is consistent with large scale drug distribution activities.”

Richardson also told the court, scissors and duct tape that matched that on the boxes was found in the cab of the transport.

The seal listed on the Advanced Commercial Information (ACI) for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was “concealed under the cover of the fuse box” in the dash of the cab.

Officers learned the truck drivers’ manifest indicated he was transporting “agricultural equipment” but the seal on the trailer was for a Canadian health and beauty care company.

Gagandeep Singh is charged with “intent to distribute controlled substances”.

Singh made his first court appearance in Detroit on Feb. 7.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.