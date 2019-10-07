CHATHAM, Ont. -- A 26-year-old Tilbury woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a Canadian Tire employee trying to stop her from shoplifting.

The woman went to the Canadian Tire in Chatham around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the woman left the store with a pair of sandals and jacket without making any attempt to pay. The items were valued at about $200.

As police were called, a store employee followed the woman and apprehended her.

Officers say the woman assaulted the employee and fled.

Police found the woman a short distance away and she was taken into custody.

The Tilbury woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and assault.

She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court last month. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.