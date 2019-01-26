

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor Science Society has made an out of this world announcement.

The society says Dr. Roberta Bondar – Canada’s first female astronaut - will be speaking at the university in February.

The science society has partnered with the Faculty of Science to bring Bondar to Windsor on Feb. 29.

She will be speaking at 4 p.m. in the Alumni Auditorium in the CAW Student Centre.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to learn from a decorated female scientist,” says Anshika Jain, the socieity’s vice-president external.

Students and children can attend the event for free, while adult tickets will be sold for $10 each.

Tickets are selling quickly, Jain says.