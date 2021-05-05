WINDSOR, ONT. -- The federal government is boosting the youth job market by investing $2.2 million to create 532 jobs in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the funding for the Canada Summer Jobs investment Tuesday which will create more than 500 jobs for youth across 96 different local organizations.

“This past year, young people all over Canada have been navigating a very challenging path due to the COVID-19 crisis, including youth in Windsor-Essex,” Kusmierczyk said in a news release. “With this record-setting number of job opportunities, the Canada Summer Jobs program will be there to help youth secure good jobs and gain important work experience. I strongly encourage young people who are looking for work to go to the Job Bank and check out the Canada Summer Jobs opportunities available for them in Windsor-Essex.”

One hundred job opportunities will be available with the City of Windsor, 57 with the Town of Tecumseh and hundreds with other organizations in the arts, bookstores, medical, the skilled trades and not-for-profit sectors.

Funded organizations include the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor, Bike Windsor-Essex, Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, Windsor Essex Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, among others.

“This year’s record-breaking number of job opportunities will help young Canadians discover different careers, gain meaningful experiences, and save up for school. In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Government is also giving employers the flexibilities to hire youth to work on a full-time or part-time basis, as well as beyond the summer months, with some placements extending to February 2022,” the release states.

The Canadian government is also proposing to invest an additional $5.7 billion over the next five years through Budget 2021 to help young Canadians “pursue and complete their education, acquire new skills and access more work opportunities.”

This is in addition to the $7.4 billion already invested in young Canadians during the pandemic.

All opportunities for youth are now available at www.jobbank.gc.ca/youth.