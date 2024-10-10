Camaro driver sought after hit and run: OPP

Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.

On Wednesday at 3:06 p.m., Lakeshore OPP officers were dispatched to collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot at a business on Patillo Road.

Police say a black Chevrolet Camaro operated by a female driver struck an individual that had exited another stationary vehicle. The individual was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved motor vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene, according to police.

Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.