Calls for ceasefire echo through Windsor as hundreds rally again

For the third time in two weeks, hundreds gathered at Windsor’s riverfront and marched through the city’s streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people Wednesday night – this time, specifically focused on pushing Canadian politicians to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

“They’re dying,” said Rasha Zaid, one of the organizers with Windsor4Palestine. “It’s important for us to get aid in.”

Earlier this week, Canada’s government called for a humanitarian pause in the Isreal-Gaza war, but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

That doesn’t go far enough for Zaid, who is Palestinian-Canadian herself. She said she’ll keep taking part in local protests.

“At this point we’re trying to save whoever is left alive,” she said. “And the ones that are saved, we don’t even know how they’re going to be able to live afterwards.”

On the day of the rally, the Windsor Islamic Association issued a statement also urging the Canadian government to press for a ceasefire.

Widad Mezahi, communications coordinator for the organization, said she had seen an unbelievable amount of heartbreak among members of the mosque.

“I don’t think a ceasefire would be able to alleviate any of the heartbreak people are feeling right now, I think it would just give everybody a moment to breathe,” she said.

Windsor—Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk was one of 33 Liberal MPs to sign a letter urging Prime Minister Trudeau to call for a ceasefire.

In an open letter to his constituents, Kusmierczyk saying in part, “While Hamas militants have all gone to ground, Palestinian civilians are paying for the actions of Hamas with their lives.”

He also wrote, “A ceasefire stops the bloodshed of innocent people.”

When asked about her feelings regarding the MP's letter at the rally, Zaid said she was proud to have a local representative take a stand, but disappointed he was in such a small minority on Parliament Hill.

“I shouldn’t be happy with a few people taking a stand, but that’s all we’re getting so far,” said Zaid.

The local Jewish community was less receptive to Kusmiercyzk’s stance, according to the Windsor Jewish Federation.

Executive Director Daniel Brotman told CTV News many with ties to Israel fear a ceasefire would only open the door for another attack by Hamas.

“I’m not really sure why these liberal MPs sent this letter,” he said. “Especially when it’s not in line with the position of the Canadian government.”

He reiterated his hope to keep the conflict from landing on Canadian soil.