Caesars Windsor named Windsor-Essex Pride Fest presenting sponsor

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s social programming is receiving a $12,200 boost to help offer meaningful engagement and address the issue of isolation within the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Pride Fest announced Caesars Windsor as the event’s presenting sponsor Wednesday along with their contribution to the organization’s social programming.

“Sometimes we often take our sense of belonging for granted,” president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Wendi Nicholson explained in a news release. “Most people automatically have that sense of belonging simply by living their lives with their family and friends. But for those who are lonely or feel cut off from those things, that sense of belonging is gone and what’s left is a heightened sense of isolation. This weekly program is aimed at making those who feel this way feel connected with others again”

According to organizers, those in the 2SLGBTQIA+ experience social isolation with can come in many forms, including geographic isolation, lacking any kind of peer group, or living a dual-existence due to fear of rejection from family and friends.

The Pride Fest programming will offer the chance for meaningful social engagement and participation to increase connections and overcome isolation of 2SLGBTQIA+ adults in a safe, inclusive space, Pride Fest organizers say.

“We are pleased to contribute to Windsor-Essex Pride Fest and it’s social programming as we recognize the importance of sponsoring programs that enrich the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals in the Windsor-Essex community,” said Susanne Tomkins, Caesars Windsor’s manager of public relations and communications.

On hand for the announcement were the 2023 Pride Ambassadors fitness expert, author, and Amazing Race Canada Season 8 winner Craig Ramsay and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division star and Amazing Race Canada Season 9 contestant Gisele Shaw.

Pride Fest organizers say an ambassador of pride is an outside individual who dedicated their time and energy to “creating a world that is more equitable, diverse, and inclusive.” With a mission of strengthening the sense of community and contribute to the wellbeing of 2SLGBTQIA+ people locally.