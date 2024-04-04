Business boost expected during solar eclipse in Windsor-Essex

The total solar eclipse is just four days away and with the path of totality rolling right through Windsor-Essex, businesses and the like are looking to cash in on the phenomenon.

From private parties to free viewing areas, there’s no shortage of ways to watch the eclipse while also boosting local business.

“I mean it's a Monday night but we want you to make Monday like a Friday,” said Gordon Orr, the CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.

While the region isn’t expecting a tourism frenzy quite like Niagara Falls, Ont., it’s creating a tremendous business opportunity for rubber tire traffic and locals.

“This is a tremendous boost to us, certainly on a Monday in our shoulder season and early in the month of April,” he said. “So it's great for the wineries, the craft breweries, the hotels.”

The last time a solar eclipse dawned across this neck of the woods was 250 years ago.

“It was all the way back in the 1700s. So it really is quite quite spectacular that we have this opportunity right here in our own region,” said Danielle Breault Stuebing of the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

A handful of wineries and breweries have already sold out their private parties and events, and the Pelee Islander Ferry is offering a maritime experience during the eclipse, which sold out within hours.

But some businesses still have tickets left, like GL Heritage Brewing Company in Amherstburg.

“We're very pumped to welcome what's looking to be like a lot of people here on grounds,” said Jen Desjardins-Grondin, the co-owner of the brewery. “It's such a unique event right here in our backyard, literally our backyard.”

The family and animal friendly venue is welcoming patrons to experience the celestial event with unobstructed views.

“We're one of the only fully free experiences out this way. So we're encouraging everybody to consider coming out and enjoy it with their families,” she said, noting the brewery has teamed up with Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club to offer programming, including arts and crafts, eclipse education and of course, pints.

“We’re hoping that they learn a little bit about the eclipse, hope that they learn a little about GL Heritage and a little bit about Bryerswood Youth Camp,” said Cathy Robertson, the vice president of Byerswood.

If you’re looking to immerse with nature, Essex Region Conservation Authority has many options.

“The John R. Park homestead Conservation Area is perfectly situated in the path of totality,” said Breault Stuebing.

The will be educational opportunities and a telescope on site, as well as representatives from Caldwell First Nation.

“Eclipses are steeped in traditional knowledge as well, so Caldwell First Nation will be there, interpreting what eclipses mean in the Indigenous culture,” said Breault Stuebing.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will also have programming at Holiday Beach.

“We're really lucky. We will be amongst the first people in Canada to get to experience the eclipses the way that the sun and the moon are in tune,” she said.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island has an eclipse guide, listing various events that are taking place Monday.