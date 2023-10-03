Bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex
Fog in Windsor-Essex has resulted in some bus cancellations.
All board provided morning transportation is cancelled for Area B - County of Essex.
According to Student Transportation Services, afternoon transportation is operational.
All board provided transportation in the Area A - City of Windsor is operational.
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, seven candidates vying for key role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The House of Commons is set to pick a new Speaker, Manitobans go to the polls today, and homeowners in Canada brace for mortgage payment shock. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'There are thousands of us': Sixties Scoop survivor shares story following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tauni Sheldon is often referred to as “the picture-perfect baby” with full cheeks, almond-shaped eyes and sporting a frilly white dress.
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
Police to canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.
'Serious crash' in South Bruce
County Road 28 is closed between Concession 2 and Concession 4
One person dies after crash in Middlesex Centre
OPP say one person has died after a commercial vehicle hit a hydro pole in Middlesex Centre.
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
Bradford Library workers strike ends, case goes to arbitration
After ten weeks of strike action, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be returning to work.
Fire causes $2 million in damage to Muskoka cottage
Muskoka Lakes fire crews spent several hours battling a large cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road in Muskoka, on Sunday.
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
BREAKING
BREAKING Greater Sudbury man killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 closed between Markstay and Hagar after crash
A crash has closed Highway 17 between Markstay and Hagar east of Sudbury on Tuesday morning.
Teen dies in ATV rollover on Wahanpitae First Nation near Sudbury
Tragedy has struck another northern Ontario family, as a 14-year-old boy from Wahnapitae First Nation was killed in an ATV rollover marking the 10th death in the region involving an off-road vehicle since July.
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING October heatwave could break records
The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Etobicoke, westbound lanes blocked
A 64-year-old Toronto man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke this morning.
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Man charged in Toronto human trafficking investigation allegedly held woman in Montreal hotel room for 3 months
A Markham, Ont. man charged in a human trafficking investigation allegedly held a woman in a Montreal hotel room for three months, investigators say.
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
Man in hospital after stabbing in Lachine
A 43-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
WATCH LIVE
Sunday night structure fire in Saint John displaces 8 residents
The fire prompted a temporary shelter-in-place notice from the City of Saint John Sunday night due to smoke in the city.
74-year-old dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision: N.S. RCMP
Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Granton, N.S.
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
'We are dead inside': Mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Do you feel happy living in Calgary? Quality of life report suggests many do
A new report suggests that despite high inflation, volatile energy prices and a competitive housing market, Calgarians are happier than they've been in recent years.
2 Calgary weekend shootings believed to be connected, targeted: police
Police believe two shootings in southwest and southeast Calgary over the weekend are connected and targeted the same person.
Fire crews extinguish blaze at northwest Calgary gravel plant
A fire broke out at a gravel plant in northwest Calgary on Monday night.
Southeast Edmonton area closed after crash involving pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, police say.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Brief mid-week cooldown looms
We'll get one more day in the mid-teens in Edmonton. After hitting highs of 14 C and 16 C Sunday and Monday, we should be right around 15 C in the city this afternoon.
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
'It was heartbreaking': Okanagan family targeted by thieves after losing home to wildfire
After a family from B.C.'s Okanagan lost their home to the McDougall Creek wildfire, looters decided to ransack what little they had left.
Cities should cover the costs when bears killed on their land, say B.C. advocates
An animal rights charity has suggested that B.C. cities, towns and perhaps even homeowners should be charged each time a conservation officer is required to deal with a nuisance bear that’s habituated to human food or garbage.