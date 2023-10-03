Windsor

    • Bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex

    (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

    Fog in Windsor-Essex has resulted in some bus cancellations.

    All board provided morning transportation is cancelled for Area B - County of Essex.

    According to Student Transportation Services, afternoon transportation is operational.

    All board provided transportation in the Area A - City of Windsor is operational.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News