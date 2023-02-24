Boyfriend of 20-year-old shooting victim testifies pair was strangled by accused shortly before fatal shooting
The boyfriend of a 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a south Windsor neighbourhood three years ago took to the stand again Friday, providing jurors with disturbing testimony of Madisen Gingras' final hours alive.
Kyle Hanna, 29, Keermaro Rolle, 26, and Tomeko Vilneus, 28, are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with Gingras' death on April 1, 2020.
After spending the entirety of Thursday describing his involvement with the accused parties as a Crown witness, Jacob Reaume returned to the stand Friday who, following hours of further testimony, named which of the three individuals allegedly shot Gingras.
Reaume testified he and Gingras drove up to a local motel around 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting to engage in an illicit transaction with Hanna, Rolle, Vilneus and an unidentified fourth person.
Gingras was instructed to stay in the car and drive away from the scene if Reaume did not come out after 10 minutes, he explained.
Reaume said when he entered the motel room, things quickly turned chaotic. Upon meeting with the four individuals, Reaume added they claimed the meeting was a setup by his girlfriend — a claim which left Reaume confused.
Reaume went on to say the four individuals patted him down, forced him to empty his pockets and then held a gun to his head before zip tying his hands behind his back.
After spending about 15 minutes in the motel, Reaume said Vilneus strangled out with a strap. Reaume did not recall how long he was unconscious.
When he woke up, Reaume complied with the accused's demand to "get up and go to the bathroom," he said, adding he was repeatedly "begging" for his life.
Reaume said the unidentified fourth person, who had stepped outside to smoke, came back in the room after Reaume woke up and alerted the other three that "his girl is in the car."
According to Reaume, one of the four people grabbed Gingras from the car before Vilneus put a gun to her head and told her not to scream.
“They sat us both in the bathtub and Mr. Vilneus proceeded to play Russian roulette with us," said Reaume.
"[They kept asking] if I had anything to do with it or if I set anything up. They just wanted answers. I couldn’t answer the questions because I had no idea what was going on.”
Moments later, Reaume said Rolle alerted his associates that Gingras "admitted to something" but he is "not sure what."
Following a huddle between the accused individuals which lasted about six minutes, Reaume said Rolle used the same strap to strangle Gingras in the bathtub while her hands were zip tied.
Reaume estimates she was choked for about seven to eight minutes. After the choke was relaxed, Reaume said the accused asked him to clean the blood off her face that she had choked up.
Reaume recalled the unidentified fourth person stepping away to a nearby store. While they were gone, Reaume said, Vilneus gave Gingras a "loonie-sized piece" of fentynal while Rolle provided her with five cups of water to drink.
After about five minutes, Reaume added the fourth person returned. After engaging in another huddle discussion, he said the four individuals brought out two guns and told Reaume and Gingras they were "going for a ride."
Reaume testified he was instructed by the accused to drive to the area of Northwood and Cleary Streets, with Reaume in the driver's seat and Gingras in the front-seat passenger position.
According to Reaume, that's when Rolle shot Gingras in the back of the head.
Reaume went on to say he was also shot in the arm but he's "not sure how" since the accused jumped out of the car shortly after Gingras had been fatally shot.
At the time, CTV News Windsor reported officers had launched a homicide investigation after receiving reports of "gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue" shortly before 11 p.m. on April 1, 2020.
Police added a man, who was found in the immediate area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was transported to hospital for medical treatmen
The trial, which started last week, is taking place in front of 14 jurors and could last up to three months.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
London
-
Councillors grill city staff about accountability of Winter Response to Homelessness
An hour-long question period failed to provide a trio of councillors many of the answers they were seeking.
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Court hears accused was distraught following crash
OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.
Barrie
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat
A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility
The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
A somber anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters responding to reported explosion in downtown Vancouver
Firefighters responded to an incident in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, amid social media reports of an explosion.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.