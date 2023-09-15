Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouse

Members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit were seen investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice on Chatham Street East on Sept. 15, 2023. (CTV News Windsor)

