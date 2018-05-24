

The Canadian Press





Bell is bringing its all-fibre broadband network to Chatham-Kent.

Bell, the country’s oldest and largest telecommunications provider, has announced it will bring its network to approximately 38,000 residences and business locations in the region.

The work will begin in Chatham and expand to Blenheim, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope calls it a major step forward for the community.

“Enhanced communications capability is one of the keys to the future and a strategy I’ve been working on for our communities,” says Hope.

CAO Don Shropshire says the project is the first phase of bringing Bell’s advanced communications services to the region.

“Economies of scale make Chatham a good first choice, and we look forward to working with Bell to expand this technology throughout Chatham-Kent,” adds Shropshire.

Bell says it’s fibre to the premises (FTTP) service delivers the best Internet and business communications services, with symmetrical data access speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) now and ultimately speeds of 40 Gbps and beyond in future.

“Bell’s all-fibre network will be a major contributor to ongoing economic growth in the region as Chatham-Kent establishes itself as one of Canada’s broadband communications leaders,” says Bruce Furlong, Bell’s Vice President, Network. “Municipal officials and staff were quick to recognize the benefits this next-generation communications infrastructure will bring to both residents and businesses, and we look forward to their continued support as we begin this major project.”

Bell fibre also offers advances in Fibe TV and Alt TV, the next-generation television services that have made Bell the largest TV provider in Canada.

There’s no word on the cost of the project, but it will be fully funded by Bell.

The network deployment will include more than 270 kilometres of fibre installed both underground and on utility poles. Bell says it will employ innovative installation techniques to minimize disruption to residents and businesses, and staff will notify residents before work begins in their neighbourhood.

Construction is set to begin this summer, with the first customer connections expected in the fall.