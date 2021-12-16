'Be sensible': Canadians still planning to visit US, despite new travel advisory

Windsor, Ont. -

A new travel advisory issued by the federal government telling Canadians to avoid non-essential travel has people on edge about making cross-border trips for shopping, tourism and visiting family members, but they still plan to go.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Wednesday the timing of the advisory around the holidays isn’t good for people looking to spend time with loved ones. But the prime minister says the Omicron variant is spreading quickly and Canadians need to know that travelling carries inherent risks and is strongly discouraged.

“People were really looking forward to getting away to not having to think about COVID. The reality is, we have to think about COVID,” Trudeau said.

A tough pill to swallow after a taste of freedom, says travel insurance broker, Martin Firestone.

“This travel advisory is, whoa, the last thing we needed, I’ll tell you that,” Firestone told CTV News, noting it’s not a ban but rather a stern message that still leaves the choice up to Canadians.

Firestone says most travel insurers don’t see the advisory as a risk yet, but says some are indicating COVID will be excluded in a traveller’s policy — unless they buy a rider.

“Every single day, something new can change and you have to be up to date on the country you’re going to and the country you’re returning to,” said Firestone. “So I just think it’s incredibly fluid at this point and travellers have to make their own decisions.”

But this being a busy time for cross-border shopping and family visits, he acknowledges many will still go, even if public health leaders advise against it.

“At this stage of the pandemic, everyone should know that travelling during a wave is maybe not the best idea,” said Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby.

But the warnings won’t stop Windsorite Daniel Ableser, who plans to visit his parents in Michigan for Christmas.

“Me visiting my parents in Clarkston Michigan, is no different than my friend visiting their parents in Chatham, Ontario,” said Ableser.

He believes travellers like him need to be sensible by following public health guidance like masking and social distancing in public spaces, even if Americans are not.

“We need to recognize this is the reality we live with and take appropriate steps, rather than just race to shut down and lock down,” Ableser said.

Firestone said there have been hints that testing could ramp back up at the border, including a return of the less-than 72-hour PCR test requirement the government just scrapped on Nov. 30.

“That’s going to be a real problem for hospitality and tourism on both sides,” he said.