‘Be safe’ now available in Chatham-Kent
Free app aims to connect patients with mental health resources quickly and correctly.
“People don’t always know how to access mental health resources, and the Be Safe app is a resource that will help improve community awareness,” therapist Megan Walker is quoted in a news release from Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH). “The app is free of cost and brings the user to local resources across Chatham-Kent, which helps increase awareness of mental health supports that are available, as well as how to access them when needed.”
Cathy DeBresser Knowler with CKPH tells CTV News they have been watching how Windsor and London rolled the program out, before launching one themselves.
The CK app is funded by a group called “Women United,” a group of women who put their money together and fund priority projects in the community.
“It’s also multi-lingual, so whatever language your phone is set at it will give you the information in that language,” says DeBresser.
According to CKPH, users of the Be Safe app will be able to connect to the right resource in a time of crisis; develop an individualized safety plan for current or future use, and access a list of local and national resources that fit the users needs and support criteria.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada calls Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Kitchener
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Highway 401 westbound lanes have reopened through Cambridge, Ont. as police investigate a motorcycle crash that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region of Waterloo says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 4304.
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
London
-
Possible shooting in east London
London police are hoping the public may be able to provide some answers about a possible shooting in the city’s east end.
-
'Everybody had to get out in a hurry': Tenants flee after mini-van strikes house, severing gas line
No-one was hurt after a mini-van slammed into a house in Woodstock Monday morning, rupturing a gas line, and forcing residents out of their beds to safety.
-
Stabbing in east London leads to arrest and charges
An argument that led to someone being stabbed has resulted in charges for a London man. Just after midnight on Saturday, police were called to east London for a weapons investigation.
Barrie
-
More than 30 charges laid at unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie
The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.
-
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
-
Possible luring involving 12-year-old girl under investigation in Orangeville
Police in Dufferin County are investigating a possible attempted luring after a suspicious incident involving a man and a young girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Flames engulf former Smiths Falls, Ont. water treatment plant
Fire heavily damaged a former water treatment plant in Smiths Falls, Ont. overnight.
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Beluga whale, bottlenose dolphin die at Marineland
A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin have died at Marineland, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Monday.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Montreal
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Guy exit on Ville Marie Expressway soon to be closed for entire summer
The Guy exit on the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed beginning Saturday and will last the entire summer, likely adding to motorists' frustration as road construction season heats up. The closure takes effect Sat. May 13, on Route 136 east toward downtown Montreal and will only reopen in Fall 2023.
Atlantic
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family finds car engulfed in flames in suspected arson: RCMP
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe was a random case of arson.
-
Manitoba sending equipment, crew members to help with Alberta wildfires
As more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta, Manitoba is sending equipment and an air attack officer to help with the situation.
-
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Calgary
-
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Man and woman killed in Strathmore, Alta., motorcycle crash
A man and a woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding struck a fire hydrant.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 2
LIVE @ 2 | Edmonton police to provide update on Crawford Plains stabbings that killed mother and her child
The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. on Monday on the investigation into the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'No one is above the rules': Forensic investigation of BC Housing released
The B.C. government says a forensic investigation of the Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in the province has found "mismanagement related to a conflict of interest," but "found no evidence of public funds being disbursed outside of their intended purpose."
-
B.C. officials set to announce update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is set to outline its plan to address ongoing safety threats posed by flooding and wildfires across the province.
-
Indecent act suspect, 56-year-old Abbotsford man, arrested and charged: police
A 56-year-old Abbotsford resident has been arrested after police say he was caught exposing himself to individuals in Elwood Park last week.