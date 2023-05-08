‘Be safe’ now available in Chatham-Kent

Free app aims to connect patients with mental health resources quickly and correctly.

“People don’t always know how to access mental health resources, and the Be Safe app is a resource that will help improve community awareness,” therapist Megan Walker is quoted in a news release from Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH). “The app is free of cost and brings the user to local resources across Chatham-Kent, which helps increase awareness of mental health supports that are available, as well as how to access them when needed.”

Cathy DeBresser Knowler with CKPH tells CTV News they have been watching how Windsor and London rolled the program out, before launching one themselves.

The CK app is funded by a group called “Women United,” a group of women who put their money together and fund priority projects in the community.

“It’s also multi-lingual, so whatever language your phone is set at it will give you the information in that language,” says DeBresser.

According to CKPH, users of the Be Safe app will be able to connect to the right resource in a time of crisis; develop an individualized safety plan for current or future use, and access a list of local and national resources that fit the users needs and support criteria.