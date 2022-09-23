'Be a tourist in your own city' Doors Open Windsor returns this weekend

Ever wanted an inside look at the Willistead Manor Coach House? Or to learn more about historic neighbourhoods like Sandwich Towne? This weekend is your chance.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, buildings around Windsor are once again opening their doors to the public to showcase the city’s architecture, culture and heritage with ‘Doors Open’ this weekend.

Residents and visitors will have the chance to take a look inside a number of places that are not typically available for public tours. Guests are invited to “be a tourist in their own city” and spend a weekend discovering a different side of Windsor.

New this year is the Heritage Scavenger Hunt which involves correctly identifying 22 architectural details which are visible from public areas and sidewalks. Successful participants will be entered into a prize draw with three fun prizes available. To submit answers, fill out the final answers page of the Heritage Scavenger Hunt 2022 sheet and send it by email to Zoomplanning@citywindsor.ca. The contest ends Sept. 26.

A tour of the Coach House at Willistead Manor is also a new addition, where guests will be able to learn about the history of Hiram Walker, the Walker businesses, the formation of Walkerville and more.

Other participating sites include the Canadian Aviation Museum, Grove Cemetery, a number of churches and places of worship throughout the city, Masonic Temple, JP Wisers, and many more. A full list is available online at doorsopenwindsor.com.