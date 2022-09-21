Banners in Riverside honour veterans with Windsor ties

Twenty-five Windsor veterans will be memorialized with new banners showcased throughout the Riverside neighbourhood.

The Veteran Banner Project in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, The Olde Riverside BIA and ENWIN Utilities Ltd. has placed 25 banners commemorating veterans with ties to the Windsor community.

A ceremony in celebration of the new banners was held Wednesday. Installation of the banners began last Sunday.

The new banners will be showcased along both sides of Wyandotte Street, between Prado Place and Glidden Street.