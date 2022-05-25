Auto parts makers launch student scholarships to lure future EV workers

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is launching a bursary program aimed at post-secondary students pursuing a future in Canada’s future automotive industry.

The scholarship program will award $2,500 bursaries to post-secondary students in any year of study, pursuing education in four categories: engineering, skilled trades, cross border logistics and policy leadership.

“The future of zero emissions and connected mobility will rely on the development of a wide range of disciplines in a wider societal effort,” a release from the APMA reads.

The APMA made the announcement Wednesday during its member lunch at the Giovanni Caboto Club in Windsor.

Here’s a breakdown of the specific qualifying criteria for the bursaries:

-Engineering: including but not limited to chemical, computer, electrical, environmental, mechanical, materials areas of studies

-Skilled Trades: including but not limited to mold makers, tool and die, millwright, electric and mechanical technicians

-Cross Border Logistics: including but not limited to supply-chain management, cyber-security, GIS and sustainable transportation

-Policy Leadership: including business management, policy leadership – including business management, public administration, international law and environment studies with an eye to application within automotive.

Applications will be released on APMA’s website on June 15 and will remain open until Sept. 30, 2022.

Bursary winners will be announced at the 2022 APMA annual conference in Windsor on Oct. 19, 2022.

