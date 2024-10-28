As Windsor homeowners prepare for lower water bills, Windsor Port Authority will see theirs go up 1,000x

Windsor city council's approval of a new stormwater fee structure that will reduce bills for nearly every homeowner in the city, will also result in a 1,000-fold increase for the Windsor Port Authority.

Since 2018, the city has been reviewing how it administers sewer surcharge fees.

On Monday, city councillors unanimously approved a new structure that shifts most of the city's sewer bill from homeowners to businesses, particularly those with large impervious surfaces, such as parking lots.

Starting in Jan. 2025, the new stormwater charge will appear as a separate line item on residents' Enwin utility bills. This change breaks out the costs for stormwater and wastewater, making it clearer how much is allocated to each service.

Under the new plan, stormwater costs will be calculated based on the amount of impervious surface a property has, such as parking lots or large paved areas, with larger contributors paying more for their impact on the system.

Previously, stormwater costs were bundled into a general sewer surcharge that was based on usage.

Residential owners covered a larger share of the overall cost, even though businesses with large impervious surfaces contributed significantly more runoff.

Under the current fee structure, the Windsor Port Authority pays $300 annually in stormwater charges, as it manages its own stormwater runoff independently and isn’t connected to the city’s system.

However, under the new structure, that cost will soar to $301,000, even after a 40 per cent credit is applied for properties that don’t fully use the city’s stormwater infrastructure.

"That is a sticker shocker beyond comprehension," said Windsor Port Authority CEO, Steve Salmons, who spoke to councillors during Monday's meeting to request an exemption to the new wastewater charge.

"To suggest that we should be equated with Costco or Devonshire Mall with large parking lots and large buildings that are draining directly into the municipal infrastructure, we believe, is inequitable."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens argued the stormwater system benefits everyone in the city, including properties not directly connected to it, by reducing flood risk.

"Once we see how it works, I think we'll probably have to tweak it like we do any system that we implement," said Dilkens.

"At the end of the day, this is all about fairness, equity and making sure that residents are being charged appropriately."

For Salmons, the 40 per cent credit does not go far enough to benefit businesses that do not contribute to the city's stormwater system.

"If you have a 40 per cent credit for lands that absorb the water, why not have a 100 per cent credit for lands that absorb 100 per cent of the water?" he asked.

Other cities are considering a much higher credit for homes and businesses that bypass the city's sewer system.

According to the City of Hamilton's website, properties using private pipes to send stormwater directly to Lake Ontario can get up to a 90 per cent credit.

In response, Dilkens called Windsor's stormwater credit rate of 40 per cent "fair."

"Not just for places like the Port Authority, who own riverfront property, but also for residents who own riverfront property," said Dilkens.

The new fee structure is part of Windsor’s broader efforts to ensure sustainable financing for stormwater infrastructure, which the city anticipates will become even more critical as climate change brings more frequent high-intensity rainstorms.