Arson incidents increase by 41% in Windsor
Windsor police say incidents of arson have increased by 41 per cent over the past year.
“Fire not only endangers the safety of those within the affected buildings but also puts bystanders and first responders at risk,” said a social media post from police.
Police ask anyone who witnesses "anything unusual" or have information that could help to report it immediately.
Ensure your smoke alarms are working and properly maintained, police added.
“We urge everyone to be vigilant in doing their part to help us protect lives, preserve spaces, and prevent fires,” said police.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
Cocoa prices are soaring. Will it affect your Valentine’s Day chocolate?
Cocoa prices are surging so high that even the biggest chocolate makers are struggling to stay profitable. That doesn’t portend well for your wallet this Valentine’s Day.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
How a shift to electric vehicles is expected to impact your car insurance
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
Dole, President's Choice, Fresh Express salad kits recalled due to possible Listeria
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Car fire in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
A car fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood is being considered suspicious and is under investigation by police.
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
-
Guelph couple carjacked after stopping to help woman on side of road
An elderly couple from Guelph almost had their car stolen after they stopped to help a woman on the side of the road.
London
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.
-
London man charged after pepper spraying strangers, uttering death threats
A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pepper sprayed two strangers and made death threats in the Pond Mills neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
Barrie
-
Emergency crews rescue man from icy waters of Cooks Bay
Emergency crews were called to Cooks Bay in Georgina over the weekend for reports of someone falling through the ice into the frigid water.
-
Here's how to have your say about the controversial Muskoka hospital redevelopment proposal
Bracebridge residents will have a second chance to voice their opinions and hear about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) hospital redevelopment proposal.
-
Essa and Springwater firefighters battle blaze at storage facility
Early-morning fire in Essa Township has OFM called to investigate.
Northern Ontario
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa receives $176 million in federal funding for housing
The city of Ottawa will receive $176 million in new federal funding to help build much needed housing in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening
Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.
-
2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say the search continued on Monday for two people missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario.
Toronto
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers net just $6.37 an hour in 'legislated poverty', report says
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
-
Holds resume at Toronto library branches as books put back into circulation
The Toronto Public Library says borrowers will once again be able to place holds on books as it begins returning items back into circulation following a crippling cyberattack in the fall.
Montreal
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception
Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Not-so-sweet love connection: N.S. RCMP warn public of 'romance scams'
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning people to be wary of “romance scams” ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP holding news conference on string of 'devastating' deaths, including 3 children
Manitoba RCMP is set to give an update on a string of suspicious deaths reported over the weekend.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW WPS to give new details on North End standoff that led to 3 officers being shot
Winnipeg police are set to give an update on an incident that led to three officers being shot while investigating reports of a woman being held against her will in an apartment building.
-
New replacement for GED program coming to Manitoba
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Calgary
-
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
WestJet is facing indefinite delays on dozens of new aircraft deliveries after a panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max plane last month that prompted a halt to production expansion at the U.S. aircraft maker.
-
Inside the new boutique hotel opening in Revelstoke, B.C.
Those heading to Revelstoke, B.C., this spring will have a new option to consider when deciding where to stay.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Calgary Stampede
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making the trip this summer to perform at the Calgary Stampede, officials announced Monday.
Edmonton
-
Fire 'used for warmth' behind $5M in damages at Queen Alexandra apartment: EFRS
A weekend apartment fire in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood started with a deliberately set fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
-
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Edmonton overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
-
One-in-two women report experiencing harassment, sexual assault at work
Nearly one-in-two women have reported experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace during their career, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
More than 17,000 signatures oppose safe consumption site in Richmond ahead of council vote
Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing a safe consumption site in Richmond, B.C., ahead of city council's vote on the matter.
-
Here's how much snow North Shore mountains got over the weekend
The North Shore mountains finally saw some snow over the weekend, after a challenging season that has forced ski resorts into multiple day-long closures.