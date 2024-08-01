Arrest made for hate motivated offences in Chatham-Kent

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.

Police were called to the area of Prince Street North in Chatham on Wednesday.

Minimal details were released by police, however they did reveal the incidents allegedly targeted Muslim community members.

A 19-year-old Chatham man is now facing charges for two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats, three counts of possession with a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000.

“The CKPS is committed to addressing these serious incidents,” said the police in a news release. “We believe hate has no place in our community and we recognize the lasting effects these events can have on everyone.”

“Members of the CKPS have been in contact with leaders from our local Muslim community and have updated them on the investigation and have offered supports.”

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark VanderGriendt at 519-436-6600 ext. 80207 or markvan@chatham-kent.ca.

Anyone needing support related to this incident can contact Chatham-Kent Victim Services at 519-436-6630 or at info@ckvictimservices.com.