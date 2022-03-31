Another set of keys handed over by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrated the latest dedication of another Ford City home Thursday while preparing for more construction just several blocks away.

1458 St. Luke Rd. is the fifth of a five home development in Ford City on donated property with three more builds set to begin on Henry Ford Centre Drive., thanks to a partnership with the City of Windsor.

“We need to have housing,” says Executive Director Fiona Coughlin. “We need to really ramp up the building that we're doing in the city.”

Coughlin says Habitat’s job is to ensure that affordable homeownership as an option for people is protected, noting the region’s escalating real estate market make available land limited.

"A lot of what we do is through partnership and I think that's really key," Coughlin explains. "One of the amazing things about our city and Habitat for Humanity is we've been able to forge a really strong partnership with the City of Windsor from both the administrative side, the council, the mayor, we have a strong partnership." Coughlin tells CTV News attention is shifting to blighted properties saying the next eight builds are possible after purchasing them from the city.

“That’s one of the things that I'm really keen on is seeing if we can fix those blighted properties around the city and we've seen them in a number of places. So we have got our hands on a few and we're fighting to get more and if we can tear them down and build safe, decent and affordable housing, I mean it's transformational for the neighborhoods,” says Coughlin.

On Wednesday, the Ford government announced plans to fix soaring housing prices, but not everyone believes it will have much impact in southern Ontario in places like Windsor-Essex.

Dan Gemus, CEO of the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team says the latest move is just one of many steps that are needed, explaining more red tape has to be slashed at all levels of government to allow densification to help stock supply.

“It's a step in the proper direction but it will not make a huge difference in Windsor-Essex County.” Gemus says, “There's obviously a massive need for property. But unfortunately, unless the local municipal, provincial and the federal government step up and remove that red tape, we're going to be having this problem for the next little while.”

Gemus says this market is going to affect the first-time buyers suggesting those that are looking to get into the market are having the most difficult time. The fifth of a five-home development by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex was handed over on March 31, 2022. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)“I don't know that anything else can be done. Just to get maybe some creative ways to purchase real estate. Maybe teaming up with some friends or family and buying a property together might be the next step,” he adds.

Windsor city councillor Ed Sleiman was on hand for Habitat’s Ford City dedication, telling CTV News the housing crunch in Windsor is affecting everyone.

“I think the City of Windsor will definitely continue encouraging contractor developers, Habitat for Humanity, to develop properties and especially affordable homes. That's what we're looking for,” says Sleiman.

He believes something has to happen so more homes can be built in Windsor-Essex soon and says people need move-in ready homes before new jobs arrive with the recently announced electric vehicle battery production plant.

“The province or the federal government once in a while, they inject some funds to help but what's more important is to relax the rules. To make it not just affordable, to relax the rules in a way that we can build the homes fast enough so people can move in.”

Sleiman adds, “By yourself we're trying to do the best but I don't think will be sufficient. We need to work in partnership with the provincial and the federal government. And it has to happen otherwise, more homeless would be sleeping on the street and we don't want that.”