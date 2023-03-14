Animal tranquilizer drug xylazine poses new threat to local opioid crisis
A potentially deadly drug is creeping into Ontario’s street drug supply and fueling overdoses.
Xylazine, also known as "tranq,” is an animal tranquillizer used in veterinary medicine that is not approved for use in humans.
The drug can be cut with opioids such as fentanyl.
“You can't tell by the physical appearance, what's in that substance, and that's very dangerous,” said Patrick Kolowicz, director for mental health addictions at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.
The drug causes excessive respiratory depression. Another serious symptom is skin ulcers that spread out from the injection site. The skin wounds can be so severe that the infected body part may need amputation if left untreated.
A chart depicting xylazine detection in opioid overdose deaths. (Source: Office of the Chief Coroner)In a recent local opioid alert, a memo from Ontario health officials warns of a recent increase in the presence of xylazine and benzodiazepines in the province’s unregulated drug supply.
“The drug supply broadly is very volatile. It evolves rapidly and there are new things are trending up all the time,” said Dr. Sarah Konefal, analyst at the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).
Data from Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner shows there were nearly no deaths connected to xylazine prior to 2020. A dramatic jump in 2021 and 2022 saw 128 drug-related deaths had detected xylazine over the two-year period. Two of those deaths were reported in Windsor-Essex, and four in Chatham-Kent.
Xylazine has no approved antidote. Since it’s not an opioid, naloxone does not reverse its effects.
A chart depicting xylazine detection in opioid overdose deaths. (Source: Office of the Chief Coroner)
Staff at Pozitive Pathways Community Services have had to adjust their approach in dealing with overdoses.
“With a normal opiate overdose, the naloxone is going to kick in. You might not have to do rescue breathing and chest compressions. With xylazine in our supply, you're definitely going to need that to keep the person's heart beating,” said Lacie Krzemien, harm reduction community education coordinator.
Larger cities like Toronto and Vancouver have been able to detect xylazine through drug checking services.
Windsor’s Safepoint consumption and treatment site will offer drug checking services.
“They'll be able to test it before they take it. They will know that's something they don't want to ingest,” said Krzemien.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
U.S. says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a 'brazen violation of international law,' causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question
New research from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology describes stone-tool resembling artifacts made by monkeys in Thailand that may indicate that the first human use of stone tools was accidental.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
My statement stands, Supreme Court justice says of alleged 'unwanted touching'
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is standing by his position that he did nothing wrong prior to an altercation in Arizona earlier this year that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Arguments continue at Dellen Millard and Mark Smich appeal
Arguments at the Ontario Court of Appeal continue Tuesday as Dellen Millard and Mark Smich attempt to have their murder convictions overturned.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.
London
-
Driver charged after vehicle crashes into ditch: Elgin County OPP
A 28-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged after the vehicle they were driving left the road early Tuesday morning and careened into a ditch.
-
Second person charged in Kipps Lane homicide, facing second degree murder charge
A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide on Kipps Lane. According to London police, 28-year-old Devon Ferguson-Feit was charged with second degree murder on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police investigating death
Few details are known at this time, but police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a death that occurred Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
'This has destroyed my family,' Mother demands justice for son left for dead in Orillia street
Linda Malec's heartache is still raw over two years after her son, Derek Simmerson, was left for dead on a street in Orillia.
-
Youngest skier to ever join Canada's freestyle team is from Oro-Medonte
Oro-Medonte is home to one of Canada's rising stars in freestyle skiing, Charlie Beatty, who happens to be the youngest to join the national team at 14 years old.
-
Popular summer event in Bracebridge cancelled due to high costs, few volunteers
The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area announced it would no longer be hosting the Father's Day Car Show, a summer staple in the heart of cottage country since 2008, citing increased costs and a lack of volunteers to execute the event.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect finishes testimony, denies involvement in stabbing death
Tuesday afternoon, the Crown accused Robert Steven Wright of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death following a struggle inside the Adults Only Video store in January 1998.
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
-
Half Jesuit members accused of child sexual abuse tied to northern Ont.
Following an audit by the Roman Catholic Church, 27 Jesuits have been linked to complaints of child sexual abuse and 13 of them worked in northern Ontario. WARNING: This article contains information about allegations of sexual abuse against children by members of the church and may be upsetting to read.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
'I felt the need to do something:' Community steps up to help Overbrook fire victims
People across Ottawa and beyond are pitching in with donations to help the victims of a fire in Overbrook last month.
-
Police seek six suspects in filmed violent attack in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking for six suspects after a serious assault in the city’s west end.
Toronto
-
New program helps Ontario homebuyers with down payment. Here's how it works
A new program helps homebuyers with their down payment in return for a share of future profits.
-
Turf war between elderly Toronto man and city over fake grass rages on
The city is refusing to back down from a court battle with an elderly man over artificial grass.
-
This is what the driverless trains on the Ontario Line will look like
Transit riders have been given a sneak peek at the driverless trains that will operate on the Ontario Line subway extension.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
Groups alleged to be operating as Chinese police station offer co-operation with RCMP
Two Quebec community groups that are under investigation for allegedly operating as secret police stations for the Chinese government say they want to co-operate with authorities.
-
Francois Legault and three opposition party leaders to visit Amqui on Thursday
Premier Francois Legault and the leaders of the three opposition parties will travel to Amqui on Thursday as a 'gesture of comfort.'
Atlantic
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Mother optimistic for useful recommendations at coroner's inquest into daughter's death inside N.B. psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Manitoba RCMP says they have arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a long-term trafficking investigation.
-
Arrest made in shooting death of Winnipeg teen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg police make arrest after car stolen with two kids inside
A 29-year-old woman has been charged following an incident that involved a car being stolen with two kids inside of it, a police chase, and multiple car crashes.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary council passes bylaw to crack down on anti-drag protests
Calgary city council has passed a bylaw meant to curb protests near or inside recreation facilities and libraries following hours of debate on Tuesday with a vote of 10 to 5.
-
Injured snowmobiler rescued from backcountry near Crowsnest Pass
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive thanks to the efforts of search and rescue teams working in Alberta's backcountry.
-
Tourism boost expected as 'The Last of Us' highlights locations across Alberta
The first season of HBO's 'The Last of Us' aired its finale on March 12 and the show has been taking the world by storm since its premiere.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Weekend Pizza Hut shooting prompts questions about police information sharing processes
After a weekend shooting that seriously injured a Pizza Hut employee in Woodcroft, some Edmontonians are asking why it took police so long to publicly release details about the incident.
-
Mischief charge pending against Juno Awards streaker: Edmonton police
Police in Edmonton say a charge is pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards. Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.
Vancouver
-
Washed up sailboat to be removed from Vancouver's Jericho Beach
Transport Canada intends to remove a sailboat that swept up on Vancouver’s Jericho Beach in mid-February – but it’s unclear when that might happen.
-
17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
-
B.C. approves $3.2-billion Cedar LNG project, announces new emissions rules
The B.C. government has granted environmental approval to another coastal LNG facility, while announcing new emissions rules for the industry.