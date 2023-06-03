Amherstburg, Ont. home destroyed after vehicle collides into residential gas line, says fire chief

A vehicle veered off County Road 18 near Concession Road 9, and collided with a hydro pole and a gas meter before crashing into a house in Amherstburg, Ont. on June 3, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) A vehicle veered off County Road 18 near Concession Road 9, and collided with a hydro pole and a gas meter before crashing into a house in Amherstburg, Ont. on June 3, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver