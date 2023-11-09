Amherstburg mayor hopeful ferry service will resume Friday

Amherstburg's mayor is hopeful a return to service for the Boblo Island Ferry will happen Friday afternoon.

Speaking to CTV News, Michael Prue said there have been multiple dates set by Amico for the return to service, but all have been missed.

The ferry is privately operated by Amherstburg Ferry Company, which is owned by Amico Properties and has been out of service since Oct. 27.

According to a letter sent to residents on Wednesday, a part needed to meet Transport Canada guidelines has arrived in Windsor and is scheduled to be installed Thursday.

"Sea Trials" are scheduled for Thursday afternoon and Transport Canada Is expected to do a follow-up inspection Friday morning with a full return to service Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, a pontoon boat will continue to provide service on the current schedule, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. hourly on the hour and 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every half hour on the hour, until the ferry is operational.