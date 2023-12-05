WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg council gets first look at budget

    Amherstburg town hall

    Amherstburg council got its first look at the budget Monday night and it’s currently showing at a budget increase of 7.13 per cent.

    Council is expected to begin budget deliberations in earnest next month.

    If the budget isn't tweaked, the increase would work out to $190 more a year for a home valued at $250,000.

    Administration said inflation is driving up costs and staff will need to recognize some of these harsh realities before finalizing the budget document.

    Deputy Mayor Chris Gibbs says council will need to find a balance between keeping things affordable for taxpayers and keeping future residents in mind with how they prioritize spending.

