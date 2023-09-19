Windsor

    • Alleged porch pirate caught on camera

    Windsor police are looking to identify an alleged porch pirate in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking to identify an alleged porch pirate in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police are looking to identify a porch pirate who was caught on camera sniping a package.

    Police say the female suspect took the parcel from the front porch of a home in the 2500 block of Alexis Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    The suspect is described as a white woman, about 20-30 years old with a large build and red/brown hair.

    At the time of the incidents she was wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and arrived on a black and green bike.

    Police are reminding everyone to use caution when getting packages delivered to your home.

    Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News