

CTV Windsor





A 32-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges and another is on the loose after an alleged bear spray attack Saturday night.

According to Chatham-Kent police, the two men approached a truck while in a parking lot on Murray Street in Wallaceburg and sprayed both occupants with bear spray.

The occupants got out of their truck and ran to a nearby business for help. Both men Sydenham District Hospital for medical treatment. The two men, known to the victims, fled the area in their car.

Chatham-Kent Const. Renee Cowell says one of the men was located Sunday morning and has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

He was released pending a future court date of June 18.

Police continue to look for the second man.