Alleged bear spray attack in Chatham-Kent leads to charges
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 9:36AM EDT
A 32-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges and another is on the loose after an alleged bear spray attack Saturday night.
According to Chatham-Kent police, the two men approached a truck while in a parking lot on Murray Street in Wallaceburg and sprayed both occupants with bear spray.
The occupants got out of their truck and ran to a nearby business for help. Both men Sydenham District Hospital for medical treatment. The two men, known to the victims, fled the area in their car.
Chatham-Kent Const. Renee Cowell says one of the men was located Sunday morning and has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
He was released pending a future court date of June 18.
Police continue to look for the second man.