All-you-can-eat chili to help Windsor children

Windsor firefighters are hosting their annual Chilifest event on Friday Nov. 1 to support breakfast programs in local schools.

“We saw a need in the community where kids go to school hungry and we decided that this year's event all the proceeds are going to go there,” firefighter and organizer Derek Bull told CTV News.

Bull said every year the event – organized on behalf of the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund - raises between $5,000 to $8,000.

All seven fire halls in the city will be submitting their best chilis with 45 other versions coming in from restaurants across Windsor-Essex.

The best one will be awarded the yearly trophy and bragging rights for another year.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at the Hellenic Cultural Center at 3052 Walker Road.

Tickets are $15 at the door with all proceeds going to local schools to feed kids.

“We always want to give back,” Bull said. “With this job, we see so much. We see some losses and heartbreaking stuff. And it's so nice to do something good in the community and give back to everybody.”