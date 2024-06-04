Alert issued after 15 opioid overdoses

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex last week.

An alert was issued on Tuesday.

Between May 26 and June 1, there were 15 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits, eight of which involved fentanyl.

The alert said partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and police services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.