Air quality statement in effect for the region

A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including Windsor-Essex.

According to the statement from Environment Canada, high levels of air pollution will develop due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area Tuesday afternoon or tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 31

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Local smoke becoming widespread smoke this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.