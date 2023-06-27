Air quality statement in effect for the region

Storm clouds rolling in over Lake Erie on June 26, 2023. (Source: Jim Smith) Storm clouds rolling in over Lake Erie on June 26, 2023. (Source: Jim Smith)

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

