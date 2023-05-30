Air quality statement in effect for the region

Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI

Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project

Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.

opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties

Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.

  • Montreal announces $30 million bike path expansion program

    The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.

    A cyclist takes a bike path in Montreal. The city continues to expand its network with hopes of adding 200 kilomtres of paths by 2027. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

