WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor is gearing up for the safe reopening of Adventure Bay, despite Phase 3 exclusions.

The City of Windsor’s Manager of Aquatic Services has already spent some time thinking about how they could reopen Adventure Bay.

This, even though the Province says water parks are excluded from reopening in Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening of the economy.

Jennifer Knights says they will be creating a plan, which will have to be approved by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, for the safe reopening of the water park once Windsor reaches Phase 3.

“Adventure Bay has a number of unique features that I think are to our advantage,” says Knights.

