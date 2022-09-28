Advance voting in Windsor for the municipal election opens next week. Here’s where to go

Voters who would like to cast their ballot early for the municipal election have eight options in Windsor.

Municipal Election Day is Oct. 24, but advance polls open next Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Drive-Thru Voting

Voters will be able to do drive-thru voting at select advance poll locations. There will be signs and elections staff to direct voters to the drive-thru voting location where they will be able to vote from the comfort of their own vehicles. Please note that drive-thru voting is not available on Election Day.

Advance voting days are available to all voters in the city of Windsor. Officials encourage you to bring your voter notification card with you to the voting station, but please note that it is not a requirement in order to be eligible. Learn more about accepted identification.

Here is the complete list of advance voting opportunities for 2022.