Active police investigation continues Wednesday on Northway Ave
A cordoned off area of Northway Avenue will be "active all day," according to Windsor police.
Neighbours told CTV News officers have been on scene of an active investigation near a new housing development in the city’s west end since about 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The forensic unit and mobile command centre are in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue searching nearby grass areas.
The area is across from a new subdivision that is still in development.
Photos from the scene show multiple police units in the area and police have closed Northway Ave. at Manitoba Street.
No other details have been provided.Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)
