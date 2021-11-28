Active investigation underway at Windsor hotel

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police officers along with the forensic unit were on scene of a shots fired investigation at the Lexington Hotel.

Staff Sergeant Dave Tennent tells CTV News the incident was called in just after midnight Sunday morning.

Tennent says the Major Crimes Unit is in the infancy stages of the investigation, noting police believe there is not threat to the public.

Danny Williams of Toronto was staying at a motel next door on Saturday night when he heard a loud noise around midnight.

“I was in my room last night sleeping and I heard four gun shots,” Williams tells CTV News it was scary, but he could tell from the sound, it took place across the street. “It was boom, boom, boom, then one more, boom!”

Williams says he’s not sure what happened, but that investigators requested the surveillance camera footage from the motel.

“Got up this morning and I seen everything was taped off, that’s it,” Williams adds, “Nobody knows what happened.”

Investigators were canvassing neighbours along Byng Road which is taped off from Division Road to Moxlay Avenue.

No further details are being shared at this time, police say more information is expected to be released Monday.

Windsor police and forensic unit on scene of an active investigation at the Lexington Hotel in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)