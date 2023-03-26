A man who police say violated his bail condition found with dagger

A man has been arrested by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly violating his bail.

A 22-year-old Chatham man’s bail condition included not being able to attend a certain address on Joseph Street in Chatham.

That’s exactly where police said they located him around noon on Saturday.

The man was searched and police allegedly found him to be in possession of a dagger.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of failure to comply with release order.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service’s headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.