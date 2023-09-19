Windsor

    • 9 tickets and 3 warnings handed out during Chatham-Kent rail safety blitz

    There were nine Provincial Offences Notices and three warnings issued during a rail safety initiative in Chatham-Kent.

    Members of the Traffic Management Unit teamed up with members of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police (formerly Canadian Pacific Railway Police) for Rail Safety Week on Monday.

    Officers worked in the area of Longwoods Road, Kent Bridge Road and Indian Creek Road.

    Police say their presence paid off as they successfully identified and issued nine tickets and three warnings in addition to passing out information pamphlets.

    “Road and railway safety and compliance with regulations are of utmost importance to ensure a safe driving environment. Let’s prioritize road safety and be responsible drivers,” said a CKPS news release.

