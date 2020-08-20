WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 8-year-old Lakeshore golfer is looking to win his sixth straight tournament after capturing gold at the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation's Canadian Invitational in Niagara Falls.

Mason Garant won his age group for the second straight year.

"It felt good. Played good. Shot under par,"said Garant in a phone interview with CTV News.

Garant's field was light because American players shied away from crossing the border. They would have had to self-isolate for 14-days.

Having won all five tournaments he has played this season the Essex Golf and Country club player is currently in British Columbia trying to keep the streak alive.

"Travelling, Niagara one week to Vancouver the other week, seeing the mountains and the background of the course it's pretty cool, said Garant, who is competing at the Maple Leaf Jr. Golf Tour National Championships at Tsawwassen Springs.

According to his dad Greg Garant, the course is shorter than last week's tournament with tougher greens.

"This has all the top kids in Canada so this one's a real test,” says Greg Garant. “We'll see how he stacks up. If he plays well he has a very, very good chance of winning.”