    • $64,000 in drugs seized, employee arrested after raid at downtown magic mushroom dispensary

    Windsor police have seized $64,000 in drugs and made an arrest after a raid at a dispensary that sells psilocybin or “magic mushrooms” in downtown — for the third time.

    Members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at ‘Fun Guyz’ on Ouellette Avenue.

    During their search, officers found and seized:

    • 6,060 psilocybin capsules
    • 1,954 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms
    • 1,215 psilocybin chocolate bars
    • 235 grams psilocybin gummies
    • 13 grams psilocybin hot chocolate
    • 13 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes
    • Six psilocybin vapes
    • $1,355 in Canadian cash
    • $425 in U.S cash

    Products seized during a raid at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Officers charged a 21-year-old employee who was on scene at the time, with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

    This is the third bust at the dispensary. Police also executed warrants in July and August which resulted in the seizure of more than $46,000 worth of mushroom-infused products.

    The police-issued news release included a warning from Health Canada that taking magic mushrooms can cause people to “see, hear or feel things that are not there, or to experience anxiety, fear, nausea and muscle twitches accompanied by increased heart rate and blood pressure.”

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

