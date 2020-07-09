Advertisement
57-year-old Windsor man reported missing has been found
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 4:43PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 5:39PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Social media posts helped locate a 57-year-old Windsor man reported missing.
Windsor police say Paul Hosowich who was reported missing Thursday afternoon was safely found as "a direct result of the social posts" about an hour after releasing a tweet wiht the information.
Windsor Police Services account issued a tweet on Thursday at 4:36 p.m. describing Hosowich and asking for the public to call police if he was located saying they were concerned for his safety.