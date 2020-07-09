WINDSOR, ONT. -- Social media posts helped locate a 57-year-old Windsor man reported missing.

Windsor police say Paul Hosowich who was reported missing Thursday afternoon was safely found as "a direct result of the social posts" about an hour after releasing a tweet wiht the information.

Windsor Police Services account issued a tweet on Thursday at 4:36 p.m. describing Hosowich and asking for the public to call police if he was located saying they were concerned for his safety.

Missing has been safely located. Thank you to the community and media for your attention in this matter. He was located as a direct result of the social posts. Case #20-61346 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 9, 2020