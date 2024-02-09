WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 52-year-old man dead after E.C. Row collision involving three vehicles

    Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.

    Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash just west of Walker Road.

    Windsor police said one motorist, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

    The crash involved three vehicles. One ended up in the ditch, one on its side, and another with extensive damage.

    Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Police said three other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News