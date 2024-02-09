52-year-old man dead after E.C. Row collision involving three vehicles
E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.
Around 12:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash just west of Walker Road.
Windsor police said one motorist, a 52-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.
The crash involved three vehicles. One ended up in the ditch, one on its side, and another with extensive damage.
Windsor police closed E.C. Row Expressway in both directions between Walker and Central after a collision in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
Police said three other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
Hap-pig ending: Pig found wandering on Highway 401 now proud sow
A lost pig who was rescued from the side of Highway 401 last summer is thriving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Helicopter crashes in Southern California's Mojave Desert, six missing
A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in Southern California's Mojave Desert, authorities said.
Hungary's president resigns over a pardon to a man convicted in a child sexual abuse case
Hungary's conservative president has resigned amid public outcry over a pardon she granted to a man convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the long-serving nationalist government.
